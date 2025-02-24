Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 13.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $87,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $130.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $133.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

