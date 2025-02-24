South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,971,000 after buying an additional 596,191 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,129,000 after buying an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after purchasing an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $74.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

