EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56), Zacks reports. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%.

EuroDry Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EDRY opened at $10.50 on Monday. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial cut EuroDry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt.

