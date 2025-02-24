Delta Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 723,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after buying an additional 717,981 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,791,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,048,000 after buying an additional 365,602 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 687,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,135,000 after acquiring an additional 319,368 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 521,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after acquiring an additional 318,410 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 196,770.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after acquiring an additional 249,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.12 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

