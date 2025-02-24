Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

TRV opened at $239.90 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.05.

Read Our Latest Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.