Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

