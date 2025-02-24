World Equity Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $219.82 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.93.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

