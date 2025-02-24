Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $13.12 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,382 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,808,476 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,702,028,000 after acquiring an additional 288,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,602 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,557,454,000 after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $657,292,000 after purchasing an additional 61,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock worth $603,947,000 after purchasing an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $285.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

