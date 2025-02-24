Title: FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) Announces Credit Agreement Adjustments

In a recent 8-K SEC Filing, FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN), a business advisory group, revealed adjustments to its credit agreement with its lenders. The company noted that the modifications would not change its borrowing capacity but would give it more financial flexibility.

Get alerts:

According to the filing, the changes to the credit agreement involve altering the definition of ‘Consolidated EBITDA,’ which is a measure used to determine the company’s credit capacity. The newly-adjusted definition will integrate certain non-cash charges and unusual or non-recurring items, pre-approved by the committed lenders, into the EBITDA calculation.

With these changes, the company now has an extended capacity to accommodate one-time charges while still maintaining its credit standing. Essentially, these changes can help prevent technical defaults that might arise due to unusual or non-recurring expenses. The company believes this provides them with more flexibility to respond promptly to opportunities or challenges in their market without jeopardizing the strength and stability of their financial standing.

Moreover, FTI Consulting addressed certain administrative elements of the agreement in this Filing. These administrative provisions don’t essentially modify the structure of the agreement, but provide clarifications that ensure a smoother interaction between FTI Consulting and its lenders.

FTI Consulting is a leading global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes. Their clients range from publicly-traded and privately-held companies, governments and their agencies, and other organizations faced with complex challenges.

The adjustments to the credit agreement are to be effective immediately, according to the Filing. These changes are yet another demonstration of FTI Consulting’s strategic financial management. The company continues to engage positively with its lenders, demonstrating its commitment towards maintaining a solid financial framework while supporting its growth initiatives.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read FTI Consulting’s 8K filing here.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories