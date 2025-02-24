Dividend Stocks To Research – February 21st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Johnson & Johnson, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Pfizer, AT&T, PepsiCo, and Exxon Mobil are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks refer to shares in a company that regularly distribute a portion of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. These dividends are typically given as cash payments, additional shares of stock, or other property, providing a steady income stream in addition to any potential capital gains from the rise in the stock’s price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 57,682,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,037,559. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.90.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ stock traded up $3.08 on Friday, reaching $162.76. 7,371,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,908,660. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $391.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.89.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,177,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,873,945. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,043,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,894,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.44. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,935,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,715,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,541,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,789. The firm has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $110.84. 7,003,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,777,349. The firm has a market cap of $487.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $102.88 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

