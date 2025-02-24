W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

