Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Board Resignation and New Appointment

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) announced changes to its board of directors in a recent SEC Form 8-K filing dated February 19, 2025. The filing detailed the resignation of Derek DiRocco, M.D., from the board, effective at the company’s 2025 annual meeting of stockholders. Dr. DiRocco indicated that his decision to step down was not due to any disagreement with the company.

Simultaneously, the company’s Board, following the recommendation of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, appointed Anil Singhal, Ph.D., as a new director. Designated as a Class I director under the company’s second amended and restated bylaws, Dr. Singhal will serve until the 2025 annual meeting or until a successor is elected and qualified, or until his earlier death, resignation, or removal. In addition to his new role on the board, Dr. Singhal has been named a member of the Audit Committee.

Dr. Singhal brings over three decades of research and development experience in the biopharmaceutical field to his new position. His extensive background includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Trishula Therapeutics, Inc. since January 2021, and prior roles such as CEO at Adicet Bio, Inc. and vice president at AbbVie Inc. His experience also includes serving on the board of TriSalus Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company. Dr. Singhal holds a B.Sc Honours degree in Biochemistry from Panjab University, an MBA from the University of Washington, and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Rutgers University.

In connection with his appointment, Dr. Singhal will receive annual cash compensation of $40,000 for his service as a director and an additional $7,500 as a member of the Audit Committee, with such amounts prorated based on his board service for the remainder of the year. He was also granted an option to purchase 45,000 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics’ common stock at an exercise price of $1.40, with vesting occurring over a three-year period, subject to his continued board service. Additionally, Dr. Singhal will be eligible for annual stock option grants under the company’s non-employee director compensation program. An indemnification agreement, in standard form, has also been executed in connection with his appointment.

The recent board changes reflect Werewolf Therapeutics’ ongoing efforts to bolster its leadership team in preparation for its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

