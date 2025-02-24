TCW Group Inc. Acquires 4,498 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.