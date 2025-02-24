Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $361.54 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.