C WorldWide Group Holding A S Sells 4,811 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lessened its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,309,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.1% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $89,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,123,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,365 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,566,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,767 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,899,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,044 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,328,000 after purchasing an additional 629,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,676,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,905,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $67.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.31.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

