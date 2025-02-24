Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the period. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $474,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.86.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

