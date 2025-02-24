Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Conscious Wealth Investments LLC

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,587,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,803,000 after acquiring an additional 172,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,830,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,307,000 after purchasing an additional 253,648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,222,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,324,000 after purchasing an additional 783,506 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,992,000 after buying an additional 226,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,652,000 after buying an additional 2,168,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.