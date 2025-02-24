Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 6,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 185,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.1 %

CP stock opened at $77.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

