Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9 %

KMB stock opened at $140.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $118.62 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.64%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.