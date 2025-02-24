J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in PayPal by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after buying an additional 10,419,351 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 21.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $387,435,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,233,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,162 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.52.

PayPal Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

