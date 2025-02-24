Rothschild Investment LLC Purchases 4,436 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.53 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

