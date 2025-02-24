Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,482,000 after acquiring an additional 471,879 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 635,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 369,950 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,363,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,434,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEMG opened at $55.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.51.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

