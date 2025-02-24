Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $13.75 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $693,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 10,990.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 163,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 162,441 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 134,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,747,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,668,000 after purchasing an additional 64,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,301.36. The trade was a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,829 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.25 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

