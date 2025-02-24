IFP Advisors Inc Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 223.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,604 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,817 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.