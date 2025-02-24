IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

