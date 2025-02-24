Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $295.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.35 and a 200 day moving average of $288.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

