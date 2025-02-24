IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 219.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,320 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

