IFP Advisors Inc Has $30 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,216,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,391 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

