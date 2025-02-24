Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.39 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

