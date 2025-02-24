Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Cut by Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC

Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 5.0% of Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after buying an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,487,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,186,000 after buying an additional 518,083 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,599,000 after buying an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 6,623,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,483,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.