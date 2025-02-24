Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 4.7 %

TSLA opened at $337.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 165.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,095,100. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $37,226,491.76. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.57.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

