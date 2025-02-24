Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.35 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NYSE CFG opened at $44.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

