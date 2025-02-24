One Day In July LLC Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

One Day In July LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $480.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.88 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.48.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.