STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Decreased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162,826 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $194,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in STERIS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 25.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in STERIS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 44,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
STERIS Stock Performance
Shares of STE opened at $220.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $223.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STE has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.75.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
