Quartz Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Quartz Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $89.09 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.97.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

