Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,519,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680,147 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $94,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.1 %

GPK stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

