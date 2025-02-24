Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $239 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,570 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up 1.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $239,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,479,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,484,000 after acquiring an additional 922,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,736,000 after acquiring an additional 469,108 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,961,000 after acquiring an additional 289,439 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $66.10 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

