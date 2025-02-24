Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $51,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 58.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $187.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average is $182.03. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $194.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 52.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

