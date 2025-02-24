Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 17,006 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $29,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

NYSE:CB opened at $267.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.55. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $238.85 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

