Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Corby Spirit and Wine Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSW.A stock opened at C$14.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.89. Corby Spirit and Wine has a twelve month low of C$12.12 and a twelve month high of C$14.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$353.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

