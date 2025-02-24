Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 50,000 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 625,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $40,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 976,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after purchasing an additional 166,265 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $17,755,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 159,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $65.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $73.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victory Capital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

