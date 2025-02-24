Colonial River Investments LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Colonial River Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.31.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $513.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.32 and a 1-year high of $715.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $619.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.69, for a total transaction of $639,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,518,239.71. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,304 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.79, for a total transaction of $1,508,636.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,542 shares in the company, valued at $84,168,016.18. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,711 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,561 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.