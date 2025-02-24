Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2,774.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 118,858 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up 1.1% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Lennar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

