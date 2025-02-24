Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1,121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,291,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 34.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $334.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $375.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.33. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $332.34 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price target (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

