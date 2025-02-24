3,161 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Partners Wealth Management LLC

Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $89.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.86 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

