Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 12,712 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

