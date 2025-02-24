C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $1.24 Million Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S reduced its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in CGI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 93,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in CGI by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $112.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.66. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CGI’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

