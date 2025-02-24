Howard Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Airbnb by 9.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $5,288,002.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,577,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,327,084.11. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,873,617 shares of company stock worth $264,834,339 over the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.07 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.48.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

