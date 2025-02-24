S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

S&P Global has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 53 years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect S&P Global to earn $18.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Shares of SPGI opened at $533.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $510.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

