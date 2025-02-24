Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 12,222 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,222 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,446,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,798,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872,450 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,931 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 165,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.51. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

